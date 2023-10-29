Canadian intelligence warns another Sikh leader of India's plan to kill him

Gurmeet Singh Toor says he was warned of assassination bid after killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Gurmeet Singh Toor. — Photo via author

VANCOUVER, CANADA: The Canadian intelligence has warned a close associate of assassinated Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar that the Indian government plans to harm him for his Khalistan activism.



Gurmeet Singh Toor, a close friend of the slain Sikh leader, said that the Canadian intelligence visited him in August this year, after Nijjar’s assassination, and told him in writing that a foreign government (India) was after his life and that he should stop going out and stop being active.

Toor told Geo News that Nijjar’s killing has increased interest in the Khalistan Referendum and Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) movement rather than dampening their momentum. He spoke about threats to his life from the Indian agents a day before the Khalistan Referendum voting at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Canada on October 29 (today).

Following Nijjar's assassination by Indian agents on June 18, 2023, Toor actively joined the SFJ campaign for a Khalistan Referendum in British Columbia. Nijjar, who led the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara and coordinated the Khalistan Referendum campaign in Canada, was murdered by Indian agents under the direction of Indian diplomats based in Vancouver and Toronto, according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Talking to Geo News, Toor emphasised the pursuit of justice for Nijjar, even as the common Indian belief suggested that the assassination would signal the decline of the Khalistan movement. Contrary to expectations, the movement has not diminished but, instead, has experienced a significant increase in strength and momentum.

Toor recalled that he was by the slain Khalistan leader's side when the attack occurred and was among the initial three individuals who arrived at the scene immediately after the incident.

Indian attempts at coercion, intimidation, or bullying will prove futile, as the Sikh nation consistently strives for the betterment of humanity, he said.

Toor said he received a warning letter from Canadian law enforcement during their urgent visit to his home on August 24. The letter conveyed a grave concern for his safety, citing the presence of Indian agents in Canada acting on behalf of the Indian state.

Indian High Commission to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma and his fellow diplomat Manish were identified as the key figures engaging assassins on their payroll. However, Indian intelligence agencies failed to provide evidence of Nijjar's alleged involvement in anti-India activities.

Toor said that he has been more active in Khalistan activism and visiting the Gurdwara more often after the warning.

“Indian threats cannot scare us. India has killed tens of thousands of us Sikhs. It's martyrdom for us. India can try to kill as many as it wants but we will never be afraid. More Sikhs are now involved in the Khalistan movement than ever before,” said Toor.

It merits mentioning here that Nijjar, a key figure in the Khalistan Referendum campaign in Canada, had close ties to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Khalistani leader based in the US who serves as the Counsel General of SFJ, the organisation spearheading the global Khalistan Referendum initiative.

In 2020, the Indian government designated Nijjar, Pannun, UK-based Paramjeet Singh Pamma, and others as terrorists.

Nijjar also held the position of President at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, the largest Gurdwara in Canada, situated in British Columbia.

The Khalistan Referendum voting campaign is under the supervision of the independent Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC), which will declare results after completing all phases.

The voting started on October 31, 2021, from London, United Kingdom, and has so far been held in several cities across the UK, Geneva Switzerland, Rome and Milan (Italy), Australian cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney; and Canadian cities of Brampton, Mississauga, Malton (Ontario), and Vancouver (British Columbia).