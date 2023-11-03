 
Friday, November 03, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry demands 'attention' from media to 'replace' Prince William

Prince Harry demands 'attention' from media to 'replace' Prince William

Prince Harry is seemingly trying to sabotage Prince William’s position in the eyes of public, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex has aired his dirty laundry with his memoir ‘Spare,’ in order to put William under a bad light.

Clinical Psychiatrist Dr Raj Persaud tells TalkTV: "If Harry is attacking William because he wants to get the kind of significance and publicity in the media where it looks like he's replacing William by becoming as important as William because of all the media attention.

He adds: "If that was the psychological ploy here then it looks to dispassionate observers as if that is failing.

Mr Persaud continues: "Harry did appear to become more important than William temporarily but then it faded and now he's a relatively obscure figure again whereas William continues to dominate the headlines.

"Harry made a kind of an open raid on the castle, the edifice that was the status of William, his attack appears to have been repelled and therefore William at this level with this analysis appears to be winning this element of the war,” he noted.

