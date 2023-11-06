Khloe Kardashian shares heartwarming 'tooth fairy surprise' for daughter True

Khloe Kardashian, the reality star and mother of two, recently shared a heartwarming 'tooth fairy surprise' involving her five-year-old daughter, True.



In an Instagram video, True excitedly recounted the moment her third baby tooth fell out while she was eating chicken. She exclaimed, "And now... the tooth fairy!"

Curious fans couldn't help but wonder how generous the tooth fairy had been to young True. Khloe revealed that the tooth fairy had left a thoughtful note covered in a slime activity kit and, of course, a sum of 23 dollars. True had lost three teeth, explaining the specific amount.

One Instagram follower playfully suggested True could ask for diamonds, to which Khloe responded with humor, "I wonder if I can ask the tooth fairy for that for myself." However, she acknowledged that this particular tooth fairy was quite practical.

Another fan humorously speculated that the tooth fairy might bring a whopping $1,000, but Khloe promptly dismissed the idea, clarifying that it wasn't that extravagant.

Khloe and Tristan Thompson, her on-and-off partner of several years, now co-parent their two children, True and Tatum. Thompson is also a father to two other children, Prince and Theo, from previous relationships.

Despite the challenges they've faced in their relationship, Khloe remains positive about raising their children together. This 'tooth fairy surprise' is a heartwarming reminder of the love and care she provides to her little ones, even in the face of adversity.