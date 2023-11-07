 
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Mason Hughes

Travis Scott still haunted by Astroworld tragedy: Read Details

Travis Scott, who recently returned to touring after a hiatus of almost two years due to the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, has been slapped with a lawsuit regarding the unfortunate incident.

It seems that the tragedy would continue to haunt the singer as a new legal filing against the rapper accuses him of negligence and willful misconduct during the tragic event that resulted in the death of a teenage concert attendee.

Travis Scott slapped with a lawsuit again

According to The Blast, the legal docs obtained by the publication reveal that the Melt Down singer has been sued by a company named Ceremony of Roses (CoR) that reportedly lost a huge investment in the festival at that time. 

The company, claiming to be a new global media, branding, design, and events company, has alleged that they were promised 50% of all the revenues to provide concert-goers with other attractions, such as "carnival-style games and amusements," to enhance the fan experience.

CoR nominates Live Nation in their lawsuit

They had nominated Live Nation in their lawsuit as well, which was responsible for organizing the event, and said that due to the singer and Live Nation's negligence, Astroworld was cancelled, thus preventing the company from recouping its out-of-pocket expenses.

CoR seeks compensation for damages 

CoR has filed the lawsuit seeking compensation for damages and mentions that they invested a total of $700,000 in out-of-pocket expenses for making the arrangements at the 2021 Astroworld Festival. 

