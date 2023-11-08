King Charles to host President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton will greet President Yoon Suk Yeol and the First Lady, at their hotel, on behalf of King Charles

Britain’s King Charles will host President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, accompanied by Mrs Kim Keon Hee, at Buckingham Palace for their State Visit from 21st to 23rd November 2023.



State Visit programme

MONDAY 20th NOVEMBER

The President of South Korea will arrive privately in the United Kingdom on the afternoon of Monday 20th November, at Stansted Airport.

He will be greeted on behalf of the King by the Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting to The King.

TUESDAY 21st NOVEMBER

The Prince and Princess of Wales will greet President Yoon Suk Yeol and the First Lady, at their hotel, on behalf of the King on Tuesday morning.

They will then travel with the President and the First Lady to Horse Guards Parade, where the President and the First Lady will receive a Ceremonial Welcome.

King Charles and Camilla will formally welcome the President and the First Lady at the Royal Pavilion on Horse Guards Parade.

Following a private lunch at Buckingham Palace, given by the King, His Majesty will invite the President and the First Lady to view a special exhibition in the Picture Gallery of items from the Royal Collection relating to the Republic of Korea.

The President and the First Lady will then visit Westminster Abbey.

In the evening the King, accompanied by the Queen and Members of the Royal Family, will give a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace for the President and the First Lady

WEDNESDAY 22nd NOVEMBER

In the afternoon, the President and the First Lady will travel to No. 10 Downing Street, where the President will have a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

THURSDAY 23RD NOVEMBER

In the morning, the President will visit the Churchill War Rooms.

The President and the First Lady will then return to Buckingham Palace to formally bid farewell to the King at the end of the State Visit.