Keke Palmer shares SHOCKING footage of abuse by Darius Jackson - see photos

entertainment
Friday, November 10, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 10, 2023

Actress Keke Palmer has taken drastic measures against her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson by filing for both sole custody of their child Leodis Andrellton Jackson and a restraining order.

Palmer alleges that Jackson has been physically abusive on multiple occasions during their relationship.

As part of her restraining order request, Palmer submitted shocking security camera footage from February 2022 that appears to show Jackson assaulting her in her home. The shocking footage left fans sympathizing with the Black Panther star on X.

According to court documents, the video depicts Jackson choking Palmer and body slamming her onto the stairs after becoming enraged over a bikini photo she showed him.

Palmer claims Jackson's violent outburst stemmed from “irrational jealousy,” despite her only sharing the photo with him. The filing states Jackson continued to abuse Palmer over the next two days. While the security footage only captured part of the alleged incident, it clearly shows Jackson forcibly grabbing Palmer's neck and slamming her down the stairs.

Palmer's mother, Sharon, has also spoken out against Darius and his brother Sarunas. She accuses him of knowing about Darius' abusive behavior but failing to intervene.

The disturbing security footage serves as compelling evidence of Palmer's domestic violence allegations, which date back to February 2022. 

