Saturday, November 25, 2023
Tiffany Haddish arrested after performing at a Thanksgiving comedy show

Tiffany Haddish was taken into custody over suspicions of 'Driving Under Influence' (DUI)

American actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish was recently arrested by the police on Friday morning in Beverly Hills, California. 

Tiffany Haddish taken into custody over DUI

The comedian was taken into custody on suspicion of Driving Under Influence, after her performance at a Thanksgiving comedy show.

The Police department of Beverly Hills stated, "We responded to a call of a vehicle on the roadway at 5:45 am," adding that the caller told the cops that the driver was asleep behind the wheels.

The police added, "The comedian's car was stopped in between traffic lanes and not pulled over," meaning that other vehicles were forced to move around her car. 

They added that fortunately there were no traffic collisions, as watch commander noted, "The investigation led us to arrest her for a DUI. She is being booked at our Beverly Hills police jail."

Video shows the comedian cooperating with cops

The video obtained by TMZ, showed the 43-year-old actress cooperating with the police and calmly walking toward prison car while her hands were tied with handcuffs."

Haddish's arrest came after she performed at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood on Thursday for its 43rd consecutive annual free Thanksgiving feast. 

