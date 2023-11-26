 
Ariana Grande shares tips on glowing skin: 'Use right products'

Ariana Grande opens up about skincare health, sharing tips on how to keep the skin glowing

Ariana Grande is conscious about skincare, especially in the environment she worked in, where wearing makeup is every day’s story.

In a throwback interview to Bustle, the Thank U, Next singer shared tips for glowing skin amid showbiz work, "The most important thing I have learned from both touring and from being on so many long, consecutive days on set over the years is to protect your skin.”

She continued, “When you’re wearing makeup over long periods of time if you’re not using the right products for your skin, it can really take a toll.”

The Grammy winner noted, “I used to have really frequent breakouts when I was younger, working every day on set and using the wrong products.”

Doubling down on maintaining the health of one's skin, Ariana said, “Making sure you have effective skincare ingredients in both your skin care and makeup routines is key to keeping your skin bright and healthy."

