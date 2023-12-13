Kate Middleton was 'hung up' on 'hot and cold boyfriend' before William

Kate Middleton had intense romantic angle before Prince William

Kate Middleton seemingly had an intense string of romance with a classmate before Prince William came into the picture.

The Princess of Wales was involved in a 'hot and cold' relationship with Harry Blakelock, also known as 'the one that got away'.

The mother-of-three met her boyfriend at Marlborough College and fell hard in love.

A friend told the Mail on Sunday: "When Kate arrived in Florence, she was really hung up about Harry. She spoke about him all the time and he seemed to have messed her around quite a bit.



"He seemed to have blown hot and cold with her when they were at school and she was always talking about how she could get him back."

Elsewhere, it was also revealed that the Princess dated Willem Marx back in college, who was also described as her "first love".



Prince William came way ahead in the picture after putting in much efforts into his affection for the new-wife.

A source reveals: "Prince William, he kind of expressed a bit of interest but I think Kate was still playing hard to get. He wasn't terribly sure if she was interested."



Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

