Jennifer Love Hewitt objects to people's perception of her

In the late 1990s and 2000s, Jennifer Love Hewitt was considered a sex symbol. However, in her 40s, the actress is speaking against the sexualized label.
In a chat with Inside of You, the Client List star reflected on her sensual image back then, "She was a looker," adding, "But also that 23 and 25-year-old wasn't in her body."
The 44-year-old added, "I felt watched. I felt like I had to be everything for everybody all the time."
"I was called sexy before I ever knew what being sexy was. I was 17-years-old on the cover of 'Maxim,' and I had no idea why," she continued.
Recounting a producer's remarks during her 2002 Heartbreakers shoot, Jennifer shared, "I know that I'm supposed to be this thing for people, but I don't know what that means."
The award-winning actress also blasted viewers' notions about her. "It's weird for me when people are like, 'That's the girl that we wanted you to be.'"
The mother-of-three noted, "That girl was so insecure and so confused and trying her best. But this girl—who may not look [that] way— I like who I am. I feel good. I'm fine."