Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Jennifer Love Hewitt speaks out against her younger 'sexy' image perception by the people

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Jennifer Love Hewitt objects to people's perception of her

In the late 1990s and 2000s, Jennifer Love Hewitt was considered a sex symbol. However, in her 40s, the actress is speaking against the sexualized label.

In a chat with Inside of You, the Client List star reflected on her sensual image back then, "She was a looker," adding, "But also that 23 and 25-year-old wasn't in her body."

The 44-year-old added, "I felt watched. I felt like I had to be everything for everybody all the time."

"I was called sexy before I ever knew what being sexy was. I was 17-years-old on the cover of 'Maxim,' and I had no idea why," she continued.

Recounting a producer's remarks during her 2002 Heartbreakers shoot, Jennifer shared, "I know that I'm supposed to be this thing for people, but I don't know what that means."

The award-winning actress also blasted viewers' notions about her. "It's weird for me when people are like, 'That's the girl that we wanted you to be.'"

The mother-of-three noted, "That girl was so insecure and so confused and trying her best. But this girl—who may not look [that] way— I like who I am. I feel good. I'm fine."

