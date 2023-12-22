 
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Ben Affleck acts surprised by Jennifer Lopez's PDA attempt during shopping

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez packed on the PDA during Christmas shopping, but the Batman star looked surprised

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 22, 2023

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck couldn't contain their affection during a Christmas shopping trip with family last Thursday. The loved-up stars were spotted at the West Hollywood boutique Maxfield shopping for last-minute gifts.

During their browsing, Ben became distracted looking at his phone when JLo sweetly pulled him close for a kiss. The display appeared to surprise Ben, but he happily embraced his wife.

The shopping outing included mothers as well - Jennifer's mom Guadalupe Rodriguez and Ben's mom Christopher Anne Boldt joined.

The Parker actress dressed stylishly in a leopard-print coat, black top and pants, completing her look with knee-high boots and large sunglasses. Ben kept it casual in a black coat over a gray sweater paired with black jeans and sneakers.

At one point, the Batman actor and Jennifer broke away to look at items on their own. Jennifer examined jewelry while Ben showed her something on his phone.

After shopping, the group headed to their vehicle. Ben assisted carrying bags while joined by an assistant.

Notably absent were Ben's children with Jennifer Garner - Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Jennifer's twins Max and Emme were also not present.

The outing came after Jennifer opened up about still dealing with "PTSD" from her first romance with Ben over 20 years ago. However, she says they've found peace as older, wiser partners: “We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.” 

