 
menu
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Did Cardi B get back with Offset?

Netizens speculated that Cardi B and Offset got back together after they reunited for Christmas

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Did Cardi B get back with Offset?
Did Cardi B get back with Offset?

Cardi B subtly reacted to the rumors of her getting back together with Offset.

The estranged couple fueled the speculations after they reunited briefly for Christmas to spend time with their children Kulture Kiari Cephus (aged 5) and Wave Set Cephus (aged 2).

The rapper’s take comes after a page on X (formerly known as Twitter) named Thee Pop Feed claimed on its account: “Cardi B has officially taken Offset back after 12 days.”

A fan responded to the news with a clip of The Real Housewives of Atlanta actress Kandi Burruss telling co-star Porsha Williams, “You just made that up.”

Netizens were quick to notice that Cardi confirmed the rumor was false by liking the reaction video.

The couple called it quits as the Bongos rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, slammed her estranged husband during an Instagram live session earlier this month.

While refraining from showing her face, Cardi said: “A m***a f***a will play in your f*****g face, over and over again, until you be like watch what I'm about to do, watch what I'm about to say.”

She furiously added: “This m***a f**ka really like to play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident."

Prince Andrew's showing off ‘Andrewness' by living up to a stained reputation video
Prince Andrew's showing off ‘Andrewness' by living up to a stained reputation
Kanye West returns with another bizarre announcement amid Jewish apology
Kanye West returns with another bizarre announcement amid Jewish apology
Carrie Fisher's daughter on her seventh anniversary: ‘I cry all day'
Carrie Fisher's daughter on her seventh anniversary: ‘I cry all day'
Harry Styles dives deep in love with Taylor Russel
Harry Styles dives deep in love with Taylor Russel
Rebel Wilson wants world to 'see unseen side' of her
Rebel Wilson wants world to 'see unseen side' of her
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow breaks sad news
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow breaks sad news
Kim Kardashian shows off 'two thumbs' in Christmas pics
Kim Kardashian shows off 'two thumbs' in Christmas pics
Lee Sun-kyun made urgent request to police before tragic death
Lee Sun-kyun made urgent request to police before tragic death
Miley Cyrus has an art to read future?
Miley Cyrus has an art to read future?
Katie Price struggles with motherhood amid money issues
Katie Price struggles with motherhood amid money issues
'General Hospital' star Kirsten Storms gets replaced
'General Hospital' star Kirsten Storms gets replaced
Prince Harry's becoming ‘very suspicious' in his timing video
Prince Harry's becoming ‘very suspicious' in his timing