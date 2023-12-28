Netizens speculated that Cardi B and Offset got back together after they reunited for Christmas

Did Cardi B get back with Offset?

Cardi B subtly reacted to the rumors of her getting back together with Offset.

The estranged couple fueled the speculations after they reunited briefly for Christmas to spend time with their children Kulture Kiari Cephus (aged 5) and Wave Set Cephus (aged 2).

The rapper’s take comes after a page on X (formerly known as Twitter) named Thee Pop Feed claimed on its account: “Cardi B has officially taken Offset back after 12 days.”

A fan responded to the news with a clip of The Real Housewives of Atlanta actress Kandi Burruss telling co-star Porsha Williams, “You just made that up.”

Netizens were quick to notice that Cardi confirmed the rumor was false by liking the reaction video.

The couple called it quits as the Bongos rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, slammed her estranged husband during an Instagram live session earlier this month.

While refraining from showing her face, Cardi said: “A m***a f***a will play in your f*****g face, over and over again, until you be like watch what I'm about to do, watch what I'm about to say.”

She furiously added: “This m***a f**ka really like to play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident."