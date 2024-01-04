Pat McAfree tenders apology to Jimmy Kimmel after his guest Aaron Rodgers claimed he had ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Jimmy Kimmel threats draw Pat McAfee apology after Epstein's claim

ESPN host Pat McAfee was put in a spot when the New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers claimed Jimmy Kimmel was part of disgraced Jeffrey Epstein's circle, prompting the late-night show to threaten a lawsuit against him.



Addressing the controversy, he said, "We obviously don't like to be associated with anything negative ever. "

He continued, "We'd like our show to be an uplifting one, a happy one, a fun one, but it's because we talk ---- and try to make light of everything. Some things obviously people get very pissed off about, especially when they're that-serious allegations."

Offering an apology to the ABC host, Pat said, "So we apologize for being a part of it. I can't wait to hear what Aaron has to say about it."

Adding, "Hopefully, those two will just be able to settle this, you know, not court-wise, but be able to chit-chat and move along, 'cause remember, you're allowed to disagree with people's opinions."

Earlier, Jimmy rubbished the athlete's claim that he had ties with Jeffrey and launched a strong-worded statement, saying, "reckless words put my family in danger."



