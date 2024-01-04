Jimmy Kimmel threats draw Pat McAfee apology after Epstein's claim

Thursday, January 04, 2024
ESPN host Pat McAfee was put in a spot when the New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers claimed Jimmy Kimmel was part of disgraced Jeffrey Epstein's circle, prompting the late-night show to threaten a lawsuit against him.
Addressing the controversy, he said, "We obviously don't like to be associated with anything negative ever. "
He continued, "We'd like our show to be an uplifting one, a happy one, a fun one, but it's because we talk ---- and try to make light of everything. Some things obviously people get very pissed off about, especially when they're that-serious allegations."
Offering an apology to the ABC host, Pat said, "So we apologize for being a part of it. I can't wait to hear what Aaron has to say about it."
Adding, "Hopefully, those two will just be able to settle this, you know, not court-wise, but be able to chit-chat and move along, 'cause remember, you're allowed to disagree with people's opinions."
Earlier, Jimmy rubbished the athlete's claim that he had ties with Jeffrey and launched a strong-worded statement, saying, "reckless words put my family in danger."