Friday, January 26, 2024
Exciting update about Ben Affleck's mega project

Ben Affleck reportedly sets to work in 'The Accountant 2' this year

Friday, January 26, 2024

Ben Affleck shined in 2016's The Accountant for not only his incisive mathematical aptitude but smoothly bumping off people. Reports suggest the film's sequel will go to the floor this year.

Previously helmed by Warrior's Gavin O'Connor, the second instalment was long reportedly planned.

However, the Argo star's tight schedule, including films including DC stints and directorial efforts, had delayed the sequel.

But, the project is set to go into the works this year and is expected to roll out in 2025, according to Deadline.

Ben previously opened up about The Accountant 2 status to Collider.

"We've talked about it. There seems to be a debate whether or not to do a TV series version of it. The scriptwriter [Bill Dubuque] has become quite successful and busy, so he's off doing his thing," he continued.

Noting, "And somebody said to me, 'Well if we could find a script that we could retrofit and make into a sequel."

He continued, "But that's sort of tricky because the personality of the character is so specific, that doesn't really work to just say, 'Well, we used call this script Action Movie Shootout, and now we're going to call it The Accountant 2.'"

