Friday, January 26, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Robert Downey Jr. on 1993 Oscar loss: 'I was young and crazy'

'Oppenheimer' star Robert Downey Jr. lost the Best Actor Oscar to Al Pacino in 1993

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 26, 2024

Photo: Robert Downey Jr. on 1993 Oscar loss: 'I was young and crazy'

Robert Downey Jr. has just reflected on his past Oscar loss after his role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer went viral. 

As fans will know, Robert Downey Jr. is currently up for the Best Supporting Oscar in the 2024 Academy Awards

The Ironman alum recently appeared for a confessional on The View. In this chat, and reflected on losing an Academy Award back in 1993.

For those unversed, the American actor scored an Oscar for playing the iconic role of Charlie Chaplin in the 1992 biopic.

Looking back, Robert expressed that he was glad that he lost it because he “was young and crazy” at that time.

The 58-year-old actor went on to explain, "(A win) would have put me under the impression that I was on the right track."

"Whoopi remembers," he also remarked by referring to the show’s co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who was his co-star in 1991's Soapdish as well.

In response, the actress noted, "We were on those tracks together."

It is pertinent to mention here that following his very first Oscar nomination, the actor was indicted with drug-related charges and was incarcerated for several years.

During this conversation, Robert also branded the early years of his career as “30 years of dependency, depravity, and despair.”

He concluded this confessional by showing disbelief over the fact that Emily Blunt, his Oppenheimer co-star, had never earned an Oscar nomination before this year.

