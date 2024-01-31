Adele spills the beans on her intense work out routine and fun-filled cheat days

Photo: Adele drops her newest lifestyle upgrade: 'I was so boring'

Adele has seemingly become a fitness freak in order to look and feel her best.

The Grammy-winning singing sensation has reportedly doubled down on her fitness regimen as she dished details about her rigorous work-out in the latest confessional.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s podcast, Desert Island Discs, the English singer said, “I have done absolutely nothing since last weekend. I am back at my gym grind like nobody's business.”

Continuing with her fitness revelations, the Hello hitmaker confessed, “I am doing two or three sessions a day. My back is getting rock solid again. I can move mountains with my bum. That is all I have done.”

Adele went on to confess that despite following a 6-day-long stringent exercise plan, the songstress would treat herself with her favourite take-aways every Sunday, as per the findings of Mirror.

Wishing for a rock-solid body, Adele remarked that she “gave up drinking, coffee and all the fun things being an adult allows you to do.”

“I was so boring,” she quipped about her routine.

The musician continued to unveil her cheat day antics by saying, “So on my last break I was like, 'I will have a glass of wine and four espressos'. So now I am back on shows, I am only allowing myself to drink on Sundays. But it is okay.”

“Four or five white wine spritzers get me absolutely hammered and also I order McDonalds and forget the next day so it doesn't really count," she stated in conclusion.