Kate Middleton has single handedly cast Buckingham Palace into ‘dry’ spell

Royal experts are reportedly always fearful of Kate Middleton’s absence from Buckingham Palace, as they are in for a dry spell.

Everything has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In it she said, “The coming weeks and months will see the pressure mount on the remaining few working HRHs – Princess Anne and Prince Edward and Sophie the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – and Camilla to hold the fort.”

But at the end of the day, “What these four won’t begin to be able to redress is the extended charisma and the glamour deficit about to befall the Firm.”

This is because they lack “the magic of Kate,” not to mention “with William busy trying to work out where Princess Charlotte’s lacrosse kit has gotten to for the foreseeable future, the Palace is in for a massive dry spell publicity-wise.”