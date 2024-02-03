Jason Momoa previously confessed that he was never an 'A' at anything that he has done in his life

Photo: Jason Momoa reveals his dream profession

Jason Momoa has professed that he would have gotten into politics if he were not an actor.

While Jason previously reported feeling mediocre at nearly everything in his life, the 44-year-old recently opened up about the alternate career choice he would have rather taken.

Recently, Daily Mail approached the Hollywood hunk to speak about his newest docuseries, On the Roam.

Chatting with the representative from the outlet, the Game of Thrones alum touched on his passion for environmental sustainability.

Jason disclosed to the outlet, “I’d wanna do something to help the environment.”

“The way the world’s going, I would've, if I was still young Jason, 12-year-old Jason, I'd probably try to do something to get into politics, really fight for our planet,” the actor confessed.

He went on to address that if he were “in sixth grade” at the moment, he “would make” his “life go towards making a change” by starting small at home.

The Aquaman actor even remarked, “I would just start in the home. Like, what are the small things you can do on how to save energy?” after which he resigned from the topic and raised the question, “What are we taking in that we can consider, ‘Do we need that?’”