Rachel and Ross got back again in a hilarious new commercial 

Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Rachel and Ross are no longer ‘on a break!’ as they appear together in a new funny commercial with a case of forgotten identity

The famous on-screen couple David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are sharing the screen again, bringing fans a mini-reunion but in a hilarious new take.

In an advert for the Super Bowl released on 6 February, the Friends alum Jennifer Aniston begins the ad’s premise with her assistant handing her a bag of flowers and admitting her forgetfulness regarding the delivery service.

“Well, you know what they say; in order to remember something, you've got to forget something else. Make a little room.” Aniston responded.

To fan's surprise, it is revealed later in the commercial that Aniston chose to forget her co-star's name.

The camera panned to 57-year-old Schwimmer at this point greeting his co-star with delight as she forgets his identity and queries, “Have we met?” and asks for a hint, to which a disappointed Schwimmer replied that they have “worked together for 10 years”.

“10 years? You were great” the Rachel Greene actress lied.

Ross Geller, hesitant to believe in her continued, “You still don’t know, do you?”

The We’re the Millers star left the awkward situation as she said under her breath, “Like I’d forget 10 years of my life”. Schwimmer responded to the snub and said, “I hate this town”.

The duo worked together for 10 years in a globally acclaimed sitcom Friends alongside Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Mathew Perry- who passed away in October 2023. 

In light of the past, the audience was glad to see the ‘Lobsters’ together again for the first time after the 2021 reunion where they disclosed their crush on each other.  

