Victoria Beckham ‘shocked' over Brooklyn and Nicola's plans to start family

Victoria Beckham isn't ready to become a grandmother, per sources

Victoria Beckham was “shocked” at being asked about becoming a grandmother as Brookyln and Nicola Peltz plan a baby.

In a recent interview, Victoria was asked if Brooklyn was planning a family with wife Nicola Peltz, and she responded with, “What? Woah. Hang on! I don't think it's happening just yet, unless you guys know something that I don't. It's not happening just yet.”

According to an insider, Victoria doesn’t think she’s old enough to become a grandmother.

"Victoria was so shocked when she was asked about becoming a grandmother. She's made it clear she thinks she's far too young to be one right now,” the course told OK! Magazine.

"She may no longer be a young Spice Girl dancing around the stage, but she's also not at the age of being called a grandma just yet," the tipster added.

Despite Victoria’s clear objection, both Brookyln and Nicola have previously expressed the wish to become parents early in their marriage.

"I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready. I could have, like, 10 children," Brooklyn said. "My dad was young when he had me. I've always wanted to be a young dad. We would love to have a big family one day. We would love to have some of our own and we'd love to adopt. It'll be so cool to have little Peltz-Beckhams running around."

Nicola, who has seven siblings, said, "I love that he really wants to be a dad. Family is everything to me and I mean that with my whole heart.”

"I'm so close to mine and Brooklyn's family and I think there's no better feeling than knowing you have a strong support system. It's such a blessing and I never take it for granted. We definitely want a big family. He has three siblings, I have seven," she added.