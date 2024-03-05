 
menu
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Victoria Beckham ‘shocked' over Brooklyn and Nicola's plans to start family

Victoria Beckham isn't ready to become a grandmother, per sources

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Victoria Beckham isnt ready to become a grandmother, per sources
Victoria Beckham isn't ready to become a grandmother, per sources

Victoria Beckham was “shocked” at being asked about becoming a grandmother as Brookyln and Nicola Peltz plan a baby.

In a recent interview, Victoria was asked if Brooklyn was planning a family with wife Nicola Peltz, and she responded with, “What? Woah. Hang on! I don't think it's happening just yet, unless you guys know something that I don't. It's not happening just yet.”

According to an insider, Victoria doesn’t think she’s old enough to become a grandmother.

"Victoria was so shocked when she was asked about becoming a grandmother. She's made it clear she thinks she's far too young to be one right now,” the course told OK! Magazine.

"She may no longer be a young Spice Girl dancing around the stage, but she's also not at the age of being called a grandma just yet," the tipster added.

Despite Victoria’s clear objection, both Brookyln and Nicola have previously expressed the wish to become parents early in their marriage.

"I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready. I could have, like, 10 children," Brooklyn said. "My dad was young when he had me. I've always wanted to be a young dad. We would love to have a big family one day. We would love to have some of our own and we'd love to adopt. It'll be so cool to have little Peltz-Beckhams running around."

Nicola, who has seven siblings, said, "I love that he really wants to be a dad. Family is everything to me and I mean that with my whole heart.”

"I'm so close to mine and Brooklyn's family and I think there's no better feeling than knowing you have a strong support system. It's such a blessing and I never take it for granted. We definitely want a big family. He has three siblings, I have seven," she added. 

Prince Harry's dilemma of choosing between Sussex brand and Royal Family
Prince Harry's dilemma of choosing between Sussex brand and Royal Family
King Charles to take part in Trooping the Colour amid cancer treatment
King Charles to take part in Trooping the Colour amid cancer treatment
Prince Harry ripped over ‘inappropriate' criticism of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry ripped over ‘inappropriate' criticism of Kate Middleton
Palace's 'reaction' on Kate Middleton first appearance since surgery fuels fire video
Palace's 'reaction' on Kate Middleton first appearance since surgery fuels fire
Prince William, Kate Middleton dive into gambling bashed: ‘Risking alienation'
Prince William, Kate Middleton dive into gambling bashed: ‘Risking alienation'
Kate Middleton's first royal engagement after surgery revealed video
Kate Middleton's first royal engagement after surgery revealed
Prince Harry opposes Meghan Markle in key decision about Archie, Lilibet video
Prince Harry opposes Meghan Markle in key decision about Archie, Lilibet
Inside Chaning Tatum, Zoë Kravitz whirlwind romance: ‘Couldn't be more in love' video
Inside Chaning Tatum, Zoë Kravitz whirlwind romance: ‘Couldn't be more in love'
Kate Middleton's uncle behaviour in Celebrity Big Brother 'childish and damaging'
Kate Middleton's uncle behaviour in Celebrity Big Brother 'childish and damaging'
Bianca Censori ‘caught in the middle' of dad Leo and Kanye West fall out
Bianca Censori ‘caught in the middle' of dad Leo and Kanye West fall out
Kate Middleton's concerns regarding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage revealed
Kate Middleton's concerns regarding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage revealed
'Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson steps out for the first time with newborn
'Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson steps out for the first time with newborn