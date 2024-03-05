Princess Kate's uncle Gary recalls first time he met Prince William on ‘CBB'

The Princess of Wales's uncle Gary Goldsmith is talking about her and Prince William on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

The Princess of Wales's uncle Gary Goldsmith has recalled the very first time he met Prince William, sharing the question the Prince of Wales asked him.

Goldsmith has joined Celebrity Big Brother as a contestant, where he spoke about his niece Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William.

“I'm Gary Goldsmith, the uncle to the future queen of our country. Catherine is the current Princess of Wales. She is simply perfect,” he said in a short clip from the show.

He added: “The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking, and William said, ‘hi, do you want a cup of tea?’.”

Talking about himself and why he joined the show, he noted that he loves “winding people up is probably [his] favourite hobby and that he’s an absolute nightmare to live with.”

Goldsmith previously defended Kate when she was named as the royal that worried about Prince Archie’s skin color in the leaked version of Omid Scobie’s Endgame.

He told The Sun, “She's beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mum.”

“That's why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan because you don't put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history. I've got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn't say anything for herself,” he added.

“Kate is 100 per cent not racist,” he promised.