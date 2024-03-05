 
menu
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Kate's uncle Gary recalls first time he met Prince William on ‘CBB'

The Princess of Wales's uncle Gary Goldsmith is talking about her and Prince William on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

The Princess of Waless uncle Gary Goldsmith is talking about her and Prince William on Celebrity Big Brother
The Princess of Wales's uncle Gary Goldsmith is talking about her and Prince William on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

The Princess of Wales's uncle Gary Goldsmith has recalled the very first time he met Prince William, sharing the question the Prince of Wales asked him.

Goldsmith has joined Celebrity Big Brother as a contestant, where he spoke about his niece Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William.

“I'm Gary Goldsmith, the uncle to the future queen of our country. Catherine is the current Princess of Wales. She is simply perfect,” he said in a short clip from the show.

He added: “The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking, and William said, ‘hi, do you want a cup of tea?’.”

Talking about himself and why he joined the show, he noted that he loves “winding people up is probably [his] favourite hobby and that he’s an absolute nightmare to live with.”

Goldsmith previously defended Kate when she was named as the royal that worried about Prince Archie’s skin color in the leaked version of Omid Scobie’s Endgame.

He told The Sun, “She's beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mum.”

“That's why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan because you don't put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history. I've got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn't say anything for herself,” he added.

“Kate is 100 per cent not racist,” he promised. 

Brutal ‘Rebel Moon' reviews breaks lead actress heart
Brutal ‘Rebel Moon' reviews breaks lead actress heart
Calvin Harris adopts bizarre solution for jet lag
Calvin Harris adopts bizarre solution for jet lag
Kate Winslet breaks silence on buzzing weight loss drug
Kate Winslet breaks silence on buzzing weight loss drug
Meghan Markle's ‘Suits' costar reveals her feelings about acting comeback
Meghan Markle's ‘Suits' costar reveals her feelings about acting comeback
King Charles supports Queen Camilla's latest move amid criticism video
King Charles supports Queen Camilla's latest move amid criticism
Prince William ‘obstinate, shirty' compared to cancer stricken King Charles
Prince William ‘obstinate, shirty' compared to cancer stricken King Charles
Taylor Swift's Singapore show fille with health struggles video
Taylor Swift's Singapore show fille with health struggles
Prince Harry's dilemma of choosing between Sussex brand and Royal Family
Prince Harry's dilemma of choosing between Sussex brand and Royal Family
King Charles to take part in Trooping the Colour amid cancer treatment
King Charles to take part in Trooping the Colour amid cancer treatment
Prince Harry ripped over ‘inappropriate' criticism of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry ripped over ‘inappropriate' criticism of Kate Middleton
Victoria Beckham ‘shocked' over Brooklyn and Nicola's plans to start family
Victoria Beckham ‘shocked' over Brooklyn and Nicola's plans to start family
Palace's 'reaction' on Kate Middleton first appearance since surgery fuels fire video
Palace's 'reaction' on Kate Middleton first appearance since surgery fuels fire