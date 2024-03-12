Denzel Washington met up with Moneybagg Yo for lunch on earlier this week

Denzel Washington meets up with Moneybagg Yo for 'stylish' lunch

Denzel Washington just had a meetup for lunch with the American rapper, Moneybagg Yo on March 9, 2024.

The Me Vs Me rapper took to his official Instagram account to upload two pictures with the American actor and producer as the two linked up to grab a bite together.

In the first snap, the iconic Academy Award winning actor can be seen all smiles as the rapper struck a pose.

The second picture shows Washington flexing Moneybagg Yo’s Audemars Piguet watch that he wore.

“You s Aint Having Lunch Wit Denzel , Stop It !! Psa : I Let Em Rock Da AP He Said Its Time To Feed Da Streets,” the rapper captioned his post.



In the world of music, Moneybagg Yo released his latest track Hard To Love, last summer and has been performing with different CMG artists, such as Fivio Foreign, Sexyy Red, Gloss Up, and BIG30 on the label’s Gangsta Art Tour.

Meanwhile, Denzel Washington, would be returning to the stage of Broadway to star in a revival of Shakespeare’s tragedy, Othello, which is scheduled to kick off in the spring of 2025.