Friday, March 15, 2024
Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol's agencies break silence on their dating rumors

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol sparked romance rumors after they were seen vacationing in Hawaii

Friday, March 15, 2024

Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol's agencies break silence on their dating rumors

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s agencies finally addressed their dating rumors.

Their statement comes after an online post claimed that the two were seen vacationing together at a hotel swimming pool in Hawaii.

Ryu’s agency C-JeS Studios responded to the claims by dismissing his purported romance with the Nevertheless actress.

“It’s true that Ryu Jun Yeol is staying in Hawaii for photography work. We ask that you respect the fact that it’s the actor’s personal vacation. In the future as well, we will not respond to each and every sighting of the actor within his personal life. We ask for your understanding,” they stated.

On the other hand, Han So Hee’s agency 9ATO Entertainment also refused the dating rumors and said, “They are not dating. She went on a vacation to Hawaii with close friends.”

When a news outlet named Edaily asked for more details, the team asked them to “understand” that it’s her “personal life."

The agency added, “This is her first time vacationing with her friends in Hawaii since her debut. We cannot confirm nor deny anything about her private life because this isn't an official schedule."

The claims comes amid reports that Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol are in talks with director Han Jae Rim for his upcoming adaptation of a webtoon named Delusion.

