Nicki Minaj lets fans in on what goes on at her Pink Friday Tour 2

Nicki Minaj shares glimpses of her Pink Friday Tour 2

The Rap Queen, Nicki Minaj’s the Pink Friday Tour 2 is going in full swing. She made her come back by committing herself for 57 shows across two continents, after her last tour The Nicki Wrld Tour in 2019.



Nicki in her 'Gag city' (Gag City is an AI-generated kingdom or universe created by Nicki Minaj’s fanbase), recently stopped to perform in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 13.

Nicki took it to Instagram, showed gratitude to Barbz, her fans, and shared some glimpses of the behind the scenes with her p.o.v’s clips and videos of fan cheering and singing along her while she performs on stage.

She captioned her post,” #Phoenix you are the best. HANDS DOWN!!!!!!!!!!! (hand emoji) #GagCITY (UFO emoji)".

The atmosphere was filled with hot pink color, depicting the Gag city. The concert was jam packed and the crowd could be seen roaring and buzzing. She tugged at some heart strings by hailing her fans for coming out and seeing her perform.



The Pink Friday Tour 2 kicked off at Oakland, California on March 1, with her performance on “I’m The Best”. Other stops where she has already performed are Denver on March 3, Las Vegas on March 8, and Seattle on March 10 and her next stop is Inglewood, California on March 14.

The run will wrap up on May 13 in Oklahoma City, and the European shows of the tour will begin just after ten days in Amsterdam. From there, she will perform for shows in the UK, France, Germany, Portugal, Italy and more until July 12, 2024.