Cara Delevingne's parents predict the cause of her house fire

Cara Delevingne’s parents revealed her ordeal after a massive fire engulfed her house in California.

Their statements come after the 31-year-old actress-model’s $7 million property in Studio City was reduced to ashes.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, it took 94 firefighters to put out the flames at the backside of her 6,650-square-foot home.

The LAFD further shared that the blaze consumed one room in the back of the house and developed into "a deep-seated attic fire."

In a video obtained by TMZ, Cara’s parents Pandora and Charles Delevingne can be seen talking to a photographer as they stood in line to see their daughter perform at London’s Playhouse Theatre.

“I think she’s probably devastated. She had everything in her home. Her whole life,” Pandora continued.

Moreover, Charles claimed that fire was probably electrical which started after “something fell on” a powerline during “very windy” conditions.

However, Cara still thanked the firefighters who saved her two cats from the scene. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of feline friends and penned with a heart emoji: “They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters”