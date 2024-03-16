 
menu
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Cara Delevingne's parents predict the cause of her house fire

By
Melanie Walker
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Cara Delevingnes parents predict the cause of her house fire
Cara Delevingne's parents predict the cause of her house fire

Cara Delevingne’s parents revealed her ordeal after a massive fire engulfed her house in California.

Their statements come after the 31-year-old actress-model’s $7 million property in Studio City was reduced to ashes.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, it took 94 firefighters to put out the flames at the backside of her 6,650-square-foot home.

The LAFD further shared that the blaze consumed one room in the back of the house and developed into "a deep-seated attic fire."

In a video obtained by TMZ, Cara’s parents Pandora and Charles Delevingne can be seen talking to a photographer as they stood in line to see their daughter perform at London’s Playhouse Theatre.

“I think she’s probably devastated. She had everything in her home. Her whole life,” Pandora continued.

Moreover, Charles claimed that fire was probably electrical which started after “something fell on” a powerline during “very windy” conditions.

However, Cara still thanked the firefighters who saved her two cats from the scene. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of feline friends and penned with a heart emoji: “They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters”

Will Meghan Markle's new brand succeed or fail? Expert weighs in

Will Meghan Markle's new brand succeed or fail? Expert weighs in
Blake Lively mocks Kate Middleton's photoshop controversy?

Blake Lively mocks Kate Middleton's photoshop controversy?
Cara Delevingne breaks good news amid house fire tragedy

Cara Delevingne breaks good news amid house fire tragedy
Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan are back together?

Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan are back together?
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet 'subtly' refute breakup rumors?

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet 'subtly' refute breakup rumors?
Jason Momoa spills the tea about THAT 'Aquaman' moment

Jason Momoa spills the tea about THAT 'Aquaman' moment
Kelly Clarkson drags ex Brandon Blackstock in a million-dollar lawsuit

Kelly Clarkson drags ex Brandon Blackstock in a million-dollar lawsuit
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid display PDA in front of other celebs

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid display PDA in front of other celebs
Truth behind Bobbi Althoff's removal from Drake's party laid bare

Truth behind Bobbi Althoff's removal from Drake's party laid bare
Cara Delevingne shares tragic news on social media

Cara Delevingne shares tragic news on social media
Jason Momoa welcomes a fresh approach in life

Jason Momoa welcomes a fresh approach in life
Jelly Roll unveils brand new music video

Jelly Roll unveils brand new music video