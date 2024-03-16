 
menu
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Dwayne Johnson opens up about ‘things' that are close to him

By
Melanie Walker
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Dwayne Johnson opens up about ‘things that are close to him
Dwayne Johnson opens up about ‘things' that are close to him

For Dwayne Johnson, his family is everything. The megastar opened up about the impact of his kids and parents on him.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the wrestler-cum-actor expressed her fondness for her two daughters, saying, that being a father to them was “the greatest thing ever” happened to him.

Going into the history of his complicated relationship with his father, The Rock said, “I feel like, I had a real complicated relationship with my dad. So I came in hard-wired into the world, complicated relationship with my dad, led me to the best of his capacity, which was limited and I understand that.”

Crediting her mom, he said, “But my mom was such a strong influence and I had all these women who raised me who were strong women."

Dwayne has three kids. One son whom he shares with his former wife Dany Garcia, and daughters Jasmine Johnson, and Tiana Johnson, with his wife, Lauren Hashian.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Hunger Games' proves damaging for Jennifer Lawrence: here's why

‘The Hunger Games' proves damaging for Jennifer Lawrence: here's why
Harrison Ford movie remake stars THIS celebrity

Harrison Ford movie remake stars THIS celebrity
Vin Diesel's dreams for $250 million ‘Fast 11' production ‘hang by a thread'

Vin Diesel's dreams for $250 million ‘Fast 11' production ‘hang by a thread'
Willie Nelson takes the stage with moving 'Rainbow Connection' cover

Willie Nelson takes the stage with moving 'Rainbow Connection' cover
Orlando Bloom ‘doesn't understand' why Katy Perry won't commit to wedding

Orlando Bloom ‘doesn't understand' why Katy Perry won't commit to wedding
Zayn Malik recalls rescuing Harry Styles from a serious tragedy

Zayn Malik recalls rescuing Harry Styles from a serious tragedy
Scrutiny follows Bianca Censori as she wears bold outfits in public

Scrutiny follows Bianca Censori as she wears bold outfits in public
The one reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be welcomed back by Firm video

The one reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be welcomed back by Firm

Kate Middleton royal return: Health expert shares major update

Kate Middleton royal return: Health expert shares major update
Tom Cruise ‘moves heaven and earth' for ‘MI:8' to be on track video

Tom Cruise ‘moves heaven and earth' for ‘MI:8' to be on track
Ariana Grande celebrates massive 'eternal sunshine' success

Ariana Grande celebrates massive 'eternal sunshine' success
William Shatner spills the beans on marrying for the fifth time

William Shatner spills the beans on marrying for the fifth time