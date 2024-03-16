Dwayne Johnson opens up about ‘things' that are close to him

For Dwayne Johnson, his family is everything. The megastar opened up about the impact of his kids and parents on him.



Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the wrestler-cum-actor expressed her fondness for her two daughters, saying, that being a father to them was “the greatest thing ever” happened to him.

Going into the history of his complicated relationship with his father, The Rock said, “I feel like, I had a real complicated relationship with my dad. So I came in hard-wired into the world, complicated relationship with my dad, led me to the best of his capacity, which was limited and I understand that.”

Crediting her mom, he said, “But my mom was such a strong influence and I had all these women who raised me who were strong women."

Dwayne has three kids. One son whom he shares with his former wife Dany Garcia, and daughters Jasmine Johnson, and Tiana Johnson, with his wife, Lauren Hashian.