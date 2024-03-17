Photo: Shakira compares ex-Gerard Pique to THAT Harry Potter character

Shakira is seemingly getting rid of all of her ‘demons’ via her upcoming album.

As fans will know, Shakira’s latest work Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is coming out later this month, on 22nd March 2024.

Ahead of its release, the Waka Waka hitmaker sat down for an interview with The Sunday Times and got candid about her messy split, which reportedly inspired single Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, a diss track towards the former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique.

When asked about her 37-year-old ex-boyfriend, Shakira befittingly remarked, “Voldemort, that one that shouldn’t be mentioned?”

She also confirmed about the 'diss' trick, “It’s hopefully the last song that I will write about this, and to him.”

Opening up about her heartbreak, she even mentioned, “I felt that there was still something there, stuck in my throat, and I needed to get it out.”

“I played it to the marketing head at Sony and he started crying. I’d never seen a man cry in my studio before," the 47-year-old superstar revealed.

Wrapping up the discussion, Shakira observed that through her twelfth studio album, she was able to “exorcise a lot of the demons that were tormenting.”