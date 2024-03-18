Exciting update puts focus on The Rock-led ‘Jumanji 4'

Work on the fourth instalment of The Rock-led Jumanji 4 is ongoing, one of the franchise’s actresses Karen Gillan says.



The excitement of the fans must be in overdrive as reportedly the last major update about the movie came in 2020 when director Jake Kasdan announced the project.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old said it's still happening it's just "a matter of when.”

However, the Marvel star shared that the shooting on the film is not up and running, seemingly hinting pre-production is in the works.

“I’m sure it’s tricky to wrangle everyone’s schedules, but I haven’t heard anything about it other than the fact that we will be doing it at some point.”

Adding, “So, we’re all so enthusiastic about it. We all love working on those films, and it’s just a matter of when.”