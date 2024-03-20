Kate Middleton's public silence takes dark turn: ‘That's not the royals'

Kate Middleton has just taken the world by storm with a brand new conspiracy theory regarding her visit to a farm shop with Prince William.



These claims and thoughts have been shared by British sports broadcaster Sonja McLaughlan.

The BBC reporter started the entire conversation by saying, “It’s so obviously not Kate” in the farm shop video that was shared on Saturday.

She also went as far as to comment on the fact that it’s a “lookalike” of Kate Middleton, and not the princess herself.

She also pointed fingers at Prince William too and said that he might have been miss identified as well, and could have been a paid actor.

According to a report by GB News she added, “Some newspapers are reporting it as fact. But it’s not her. No conspiracy theorist but all very odd.”

She even turned to X (formerly known as Twitter) to issue similar sentiments.

Her tweet reads, “Disturbing that newspapers like @thetimes are reporting this as fact.”

“Headline ‘Kate seen in public for the first time’ when it’s clearly not her. As someone has said. Could be a couple of lookalikes making mischief.”