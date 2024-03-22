 
Princess Eugenie breaks silence on King Charles health amid his cancer treatment

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has addressed her uncle King Charles wellbeing as the monarch is undergoing cancer treatment.

Princess Eugenie broke her silence on King Charles health during an interview with the British media.

The mother-of-two was speaking to reporters at an event benefitting the Elephant Family charity on Thursday.

When Princess Eugenie was asked how King Charles is doing following his cancer diagnosis in February, she shared with smile "He's doing well."

According to ET, she went on to say the King would "also be very proud today because the Elephant Family is very close to his heart, too."

Later, taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared photos from the event saying “So happy to be part of the opening of @elephantfamily @clarencecourt Little Egg Hunt this morning. Reading the best book, Elmer, to Garden House School.”

The wildlife conservation charity was established in 2003 by Queen Camilla’s late brother Mark Shand.

