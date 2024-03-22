 
Ariana Grande achieves Billboard milestone with 'eternal sunshine' track

Friday, March 22, 2024

Ariana Grande just made history in the music industry as she broke the record for most number one debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 by a woman.

According to Billboard, the God Is A Woman crooner landed the number one spot on the charts with her new single, we can’t be friends (wait for your love), the second track of her album, eternal sunshine.

This is the second song from Grande’s album to debut on the charts with her first track being the lead single titled, yes, and?

When yes, and? debuted the Billboard Hot 100 as the number one song, it tied the 7 Rings singer to Taylor Swift’s record to have the greatest number of chart-topping songs.

Grande broke this record and surpassed the Lover hit-maker with her song, we can’t be friends (wait for your love) and became the female artist with the most number of songs to score the top spot on the chart.

Ariana Grande released her seventh studio album eternal sunshine, on March 8, 2024 along with an official music video for her song we can’t be friends and a remix version of the track, yes, and? with none other than Mariah Carey.

