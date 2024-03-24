Photo: ‘Jealous' Kanye West sets 'atelier' for Bianca Censori's racy outfits?

Kanye West has seemingly doubled down on 'plotting revenge' against Kim Kardashian.



As fans will know, the controversial rapper and Kim Kardashian reportedly share a complicated co-parenting relationship for their four kids.

Lately, the former couple have been sighted at ease around each other during the outings related to their kids.

However, during these seemingly ‘amicable’ outings, reports emerged that Kanye West is using his new wife, Bianca Censori, to harm Kim Kardashian and her business.

Lately, a tipster told The Sun that Kanye “wants to take Kim on with his own brand,” and so, "he’s putting Bianca in these outfits as a sort of test - she’s his muse and will model the line, he thinks she can showcase his brand and it’ll sell out.”

Now, according to a recent development by The Mirror, the Vultures crooner has already set up a "whole atelier in Italy" that is working on Bianca’s racy attires in order to beat Kim Kardashian’s brand, SKIMS.

Speaking to Page Six, a designer called Mowalola Ogunlesi revealed about the reported fashion house, "Anything he wants to make they can make it.”

The designer continued to address, “He’s really just making it on the spot."

"They just buy tights and style it and cut it on [Bianca] … Usually they get Wolford. Tights are not safe when they’re around," Mowalola expressed.

"They design it and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day," confirmed another source before signing off.