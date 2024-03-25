Gwyneth Paltrow reveals 'addiction' to THIS Netflix show

Gwyneth Paltrow dished out on her binging addiction.

The 51-year-old actress recently revealed that she’s addicted to reality dating shows, in an interview with The Sunday Times.

She went on to open up how she couldn’t get enough of the Netflix show Love Is Blind, despite thinking that it's “f—ing terrible.”

The dating show, which just wrapped up its sixth season, is based on a social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.



The Oscar-winning actress discussed how she likes to relax on her weekends and said: “I really love to sleep and lie around. I love on a Sunday to not do anything, watch rubbish TV and not make dinner and order in food. I really need one slovenly day.”

“Oh my God! [I watch] Love Is Blind, which is like so f*****g terrible and I can’t stop watching it. There are these dating shows on Netflix, like, Love on the Spectrum,” she added.

Gwyneth went on to say, “That’s another thing Covid did. I had never seen a reality TV show until Covid. I had just never done it. Now it’s a slippery slope.”