 
menu

Prince Harry misses ‘warm' relationship with Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk
|

April 09, 2024

Prince Harry misses ‘warm relationship with Kate Middleton
Prince Harry misses ‘warm' relationship with Kate Middleton 

Prince Harry reportedly misses his easy going bond with Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex is longing for sister-in-law amid Kate’s cancer diagnosis and reminisces the time he spent with her back when he was still in the UK.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Tom said: "He really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to. Losing Kate was Harry's second great loss after losing his mother."

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, however, does not feel apologetic of the situation and wants Kate to take the first step towards reconciliation

Quinn said: "Megan doesn't feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the Royal Family to back her against every difficulty.

More From Entertainment:

Will Archie, Lilibet accompany Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on UK trip? Deets here video

Will Archie, Lilibet accompany Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on UK trip? Deets here
Morgan Wallen arrested after police watches video of 'reckless' behavior

Morgan Wallen arrested after police watches video of 'reckless' behavior

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori needs ‘intervention' and ‘therapy sessions' video

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori needs ‘intervention' and ‘therapy sessions'
Meghan Markle's difficult tendencies blamed in large takedown video

Meghan Markle's difficult tendencies blamed in large takedown
Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron parting ways due to THIS tragedy

Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron parting ways due to THIS tragedy
Kate Winslet gushes over decades old romance with ‘Scoop' star Rufus Sewell

Kate Winslet gushes over decades old romance with ‘Scoop' star Rufus Sewell
Meghan Markle's pent up frustrations ‘kicking' at her

Meghan Markle's pent up frustrations ‘kicking' at her
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's divorce battle sparks tension among their children?

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's divorce battle sparks tension among their children?