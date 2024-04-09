Prince Harry misses ‘warm' relationship with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry reportedly misses his easy going bond with Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex is longing for sister-in-law amid Kate’s cancer diagnosis and reminisces the time he spent with her back when he was still in the UK.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Tom said: "He really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to. Losing Kate was Harry's second great loss after losing his mother."

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, however, does not feel apologetic of the situation and wants Kate to take the first step towards reconciliation

Quinn said: "Megan doesn't feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the Royal Family to back her against every difficulty.