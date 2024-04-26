Palace officials react to news of King Charles’ failing health and Operation Menai Bridge

Experts have just reacted to the news of King Charles’ being unwell amid reports that things are not as they appear to be



A reaction has been offered by an senior official involved in the planning of royal funerals.

According to a report by News.com.au, this official rubbished the entire thing and called it ‘routine’ before admitting, “Of course they are looking at every aspect of Menai Bridge.”

“The queen’s funeral went like clockwork and set a high bar. It’s not an emotional thing, it’s a job, one taken very seriously, and understandably no one plans to get caught out.”

A separate official also chimed in on the same topic later on and said, “planning for the worst is what the military do … You’ve got to remember the scale of this thing.”

“The Household Division, under Major General James Bowder, take the lead — that is seven regiments of Guards. Then you have the entire London District, the Territorial Army regiments and the Royal Horse Artillery. That’s before you get to the Navy or Air Force. Charles was closely associated with the Parachute Regiment for years, so they will be involved.”

But they also added, “That’s just the ceremonial end. Then you need a giant security operation because every VVIP on the planet is there. We’re talking everything from missile defence to guarding against a lone wolf attack.”

““The whole thing goes from flash to bang in under two weeks which means every aspect of it needs to be meticulously planned in advance. Serious planning for Charles’ funeral began the day after they buried the queen.”