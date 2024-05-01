Dubai issues advisory for passengers amid heavy rains forecast

Travellers asked to utilise smart apps for real-time traffic updates and alternative routes

A person walks in flood water caused by heavy rains, with the Burj Khalifa tower visible in the background, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024. — Reuters

Amid heavy rains forecast, airports in Dubai have issued advisory, asking passengers to brace themselves for any potential delays owing to inclement weather.



“With unsettled weather forecasted for tomorrow, we advise guests who are flying out of Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to plan ahead. To avoid potential delays due to road congestion, we recommend guests utilise smart apps for real-time traffic updates and alternative routes and consider using the Dubai Metro to get to DXB Terminals 1 and 3,” a spokesperson for Dubai Airports was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

“Heavy thunderstorms are forecast in Dubai on May 2. If you’re travelling to Dubai International Airport, you may experience road delays. We recommend adding extra travel time to reach the airport and using Dubai Metro where possible,” Emirates airline’s spokesperson said.

The development came as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued an alert for medium to heavy rainfall for two days, starting on Wednesday evening.

The country's disaster management authority has called on private and government sector employees to let their employees work from home as unstable weather conditions peak in the country.

The schools in Sharjah and Dubai have announced distance learning.

A flydubai spokesperson said that due to the adverse weather conditions forecast in Dubai on May 2, passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey to Dubai International (DXB) whether they are travelling by car or public transport.

“Passengers are also advised to update their contact details via the Manage Booking tab and check the flight status on the airline’s website for the latest updates regarding their flight.”