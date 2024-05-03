King Charles expects Prince Harry to apologize upon UK return?

King Charles is reportedly expecting an apology from his estranged son Prince Harry after he touches down in his home country, the UK, for the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games.



Amid rumours whether the Duke of Sussex would meet his cancer-stricken father or not upon his visit, an expert has revealed that the monarch’s doors would always be opened for Harry.

In a conversation with GB News, royal expert Michael Cole, "It's good news for the King. The doctors are happy with the way the treatment is going, and he's returning to more public-facing duties, which I know is what he wants to do."

He went on to say that Harry’s arrival may become a “problem” for the King, hinting that a snub from the Duke could prove lethal for the monarch.

"Of course, there is the Harry problem. He's coming next week for the 10th-anniversary service of Thanksgiving at Saint Paul's Cathedral.

He added, "I think it will be a key moment because we will see whether the King will receive his son. I think he will see him. I think there's a good possibility that he will be in town. The King has other duties.

"And he has always made it clear that his door remains open to his youngest son. The prodigal is always welcome at home.

“Of course, he has to be contrite, and he has to ask for forgiveness beforehand, but the King will do that."