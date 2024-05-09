Madonna shares rare pictures of adopted children

Madonna is a mom to two sons and four daughters

Madonna share rare pictures of adopted children

Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone aka Madonna called her children her 'ride or dies'

On Wednesday, 8 May, the 65-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account and posted a series of images with her children after she finished her Saturday show.

The pop star entertained around 1.6 million people at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with her free concert on May 4.

After the show, the Grammy winner clicked photos of her son David Banda, daughter Mercy her twins Stella and Estere which she posted Tuesday night.

Madonna first posted a black and white picture of David as he was lifting the guitar case down the hallway of a hotel. She captioned the picture, 'My Ride.............' and tagged his Instagram handle @senzacacona.

Madonna can be seen walking behind David donning a black leather dress while David wore a top tank and patterned wide-leg pants.

In the second photo in the series, Madonna posed with her daughter Mercy, who was wearing a black leather shirt and the same color pants completed her look with silver jewelry pieces.



She captioned the single image 'OR...,,,,,,,,,,,,,' and added Mercy's Instagram handle.

The final image in the series features her twin daughters who were flaunting matching white Mexican-style dresses embroidered with floral patterns.

Moreover, she added the final part of the text that reads 'Dies' with four heart emojis.

Madonna's children

Madonna is mom to four daughters Lourdes, 26, Mercy, 16, and twins Estere and Stella, 10, and two sons Rocco, 22, and David, 17.

Madonna welcomed Lourdes in October 1996 with her then-boyfriend, fitness trainer Carlos Leon. After her break up with Carlos, she began dating director Guy Ritchie in 1998, and the duo welcomed son Rocco Ritchie in August 2000.

Afterwards in 2006, when she founded her charitable organization, she decided to adopt David Banda while on a humanitarian trip.

Later, Mercy James who was born in Malawi, was adopted by the pop singer in 2009.

The Swept Away star made her last adoption with Malawi-born twins Stella and Estere in 2017.