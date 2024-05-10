Royal Family becomes ‘common enemy' to Prince Harry, the Spencers

Princess Diana’s family did not agree with the Royal Family over kids

Princess Diana’s family always had reservations against the Royal Family over the upbringing of Prince Harry and Prince William.

The Spencer family, who stood tall for Harry this week after the Royals left him alone at St Paul’s cathedral, ensured the former Princess of Wales son was taken care of.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Royal expert Tom Quinn said: "Harry may have cut a lonely figure at St Pauls, but he did have one other family supporting him – his mother's family. Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes was there as well as her brother, Earl Spencer.”

“The Spencer family have always felt uncomfortable with the Royal Family after the death of Harry and William's mother. Earl Spencer, Diana's brother, was openly critical of the way the Royal Family treated his sister and of course that criticism largely centred on Prince Charles (as he then was)."

The expert told us: "The fact that the Spencers were out in force for Harry on this visit speaks volumes about where their loyalties lie. Like Harry, the Spencers still see the Royal Family, to some extent, as the enemy.