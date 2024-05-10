 

Royal Family becomes ‘common enemy' to Prince Harry, the Spencers

Princess Diana’s family did not agree with the Royal Family over kids

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Royal Family becomes ‘common enemy' to Prince Harry, the Spencers

Princess Diana’s family always had reservations against the Royal Family over the upbringing of Prince Harry and Prince William.

The Spencer family, who stood tall for Harry this week after the Royals left him alone at St Paul’s cathedral, ensured the former Princess of Wales son was taken care of.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Royal expert Tom Quinn said: "Harry may have cut a lonely figure at St Pauls, but he did have one other family supporting him – his mother's family. Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes was there as well as her brother, Earl Spencer.”

“The Spencer family have always felt uncomfortable with the Royal Family after the death of Harry and William's mother. Earl Spencer, Diana's brother, was openly critical of the way the Royal Family treated his sister and of course that criticism largely centred on Prince Charles (as he then was)."

The expert told us: "The fact that the Spencers were out in force for Harry on this visit speaks volumes about where their loyalties lie. Like Harry, the Spencers still see the Royal Family, to some extent, as the enemy.

More From Entertainment

Hailey Bieber is pregnant! Expecting first baby with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is pregnant! Expecting first baby with Justin Bieber

Lily Gladstone all set to star in new ‘indie' project: 'It's deeply indie'

Lily Gladstone all set to star in new ‘indie' project: 'It's deeply indie'
Source breaks silence on Kate Middleton health amid cancer recovery video

Source breaks silence on Kate Middleton health amid cancer recovery
David Beckham on 'Spice Girls' reunion: ‘I didn't expect them'

David Beckham on 'Spice Girls' reunion: ‘I didn't expect them'
King Charles has firmly closed the Palace gates on Prince Harry video

King Charles has firmly closed the Palace gates on Prince Harry
Joe Budden names winner in Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef

Joe Budden names winner in Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef
'I was already heartbroken' Gemma Collins on hwe unborn baby

'I was already heartbroken' Gemma Collins on hwe unborn baby
Jenna Dewan fires back at Channing Tatum's new claims amid contentious divorce

Jenna Dewan fires back at Channing Tatum's new claims amid contentious divorce
Travis Kelce 'reacts' to Jana Kramer's alcoholic claims

Travis Kelce 'reacts' to Jana Kramer's alcoholic claims
Kendall Jenner makes big confession about mental health video

Kendall Jenner makes big confession about mental health
Prince Harry's uncle shows support for him against ‘enemy' Firm video

Prince Harry's uncle shows support for him against ‘enemy' Firm
Ozzy Osbourne revealed his 'most favourite' guitarist

Ozzy Osbourne revealed his 'most favourite' guitarist