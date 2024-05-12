Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘boost' name with Nigeria trip: Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ongoing trip to Nigeria has a special motive to prove popularity of the couple.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently visit the West African country for a cultural exchange, have designed the trip to create headlines.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Mirror: "The Sussexes are about to embark on a tour of Nigeria, which is linked to the Invictus Games which celebrated ten years at St Paul's, with Earl Spencer and his sister Lady Jane Fellowes among the guest. No members of the Royal Family attended."

He also added that the Nigerian trip "is clearly designed to boost the value of their brand, which has clearly diminished since TIME Magazine listed them as one of the world's most influential couples in 2021".

He continued: "Their popularity is also lower in the United States where William topped a Gallup poll last year."

Mr Fitzwilliams added that soon after Meghan learnt that she is 43 per cent Nigerian and "some specially selected photo opportunities should be successful, as their South Africa trip was in 2019, before they confessed their unhappiness at being senior working royals whilst on tour which caused shock".