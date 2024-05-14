 

Prince William reveals his true feelings over new title

Prince William left the base on an Apache capability flight, learning more about the capabilities of the equipment and the people that fly and support it

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Prince William reveals his true feelings over new title

Prince William has shared his excitement after he received a new major title and future role from his father King Charles in an emotional ceremony.

According to palace, at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop on Monday, the King officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps - the combat aviation arm of the British Army - to Prince William.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Prince William shared a video from his visit and the handover ceremony, saying: “A special day at Army Air Corps for the official Colonel-in-Chief handover from His Majesty The King.”

The future king further said, “Spending time hearing about the important role of battlefield helicopters and aircraft in the British army, and getting back in the Apache for an Army Air Corps capability demonstration.”

Earlier, after officially receiving the role, the Prince of Wales embarked on his first engagement with the Army Air Corps as Colonel-in-Chief.

He received a briefing on the Army Air Corps’ current work and saw training and operational aircraft used by the Regiment, before meeting aircrew and the supporting ground staff.

Prince William also heard from soldiers across a range of roles within the regiment that are involved in supporting operations.

The Prince left the base on an Apache capability flight, learning more about the capabilities of the equipment and the people that fly and support it.

More From Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land in hot water in US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land in hot water in US

David, Victoria Beckham 'surprised' their marriage didn't break

David, Victoria Beckham 'surprised' their marriage didn't break
Prince William ‘disowns' Prince Harry, no hope for reconciliation: Expert

Prince William ‘disowns' Prince Harry, no hope for reconciliation: Expert

Princess Diana's family takes sides amid Harry and William's feud video

Princess Diana's family takes sides amid Harry and William's feud
King Charles 'humiliates' Prince Harry over 'version of events' for UK visit video

King Charles 'humiliates' Prince Harry over 'version of events' for UK visit
King Charles reposes complete trust in Prince William for major future role video

King Charles reposes complete trust in Prince William for major future role
Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'unforgettable' trip to Nigeria

Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'unforgettable' trip to Nigeria
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release first statement since Archewell ‘delinquency' row

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release first statement since Archewell ‘delinquency' row
Buckingham Palace gives subtle nod to Prince Harry after King Charles snub

Buckingham Palace gives subtle nod to Prince Harry after King Charles snub
King Charles gets emotional as he hands over new role to Prince William video

King Charles gets emotional as he hands over new role to Prince William
Prince Harry breaks silence as King Charles officially hands over new title to Prince William

Prince Harry breaks silence as King Charles officially hands over new title to Prince William
Buckingham Palace received ‘no request' from Harry to see Charles before UK visit?

Buckingham Palace received ‘no request' from Harry to see Charles before UK visit?