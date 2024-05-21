 

Jennifer Lopez speaks out amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez stepped out solo for the 'Atlas' premiere in Los Angeles

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Jennifer Lopez has broken her silence in her first public appearance following rumors of marital woes with husband Ben Affleck.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Atlas premiere on Monday, the 54-year-old actress got candid about the importance of family.

Referencing marital status with Ben, J.Lo told outlet “One thing you can always trust in [is] family.”

The other cast of the film including K. Brown and Simu Liu also joined the actress for the premier of their upcoming sci-fi film.

Sharing his experience on set, Brown said, “There was a lot of love [on set], man.”

Then, the trio recalled their experience of working together for their new Netflix blockbuster.

"I'm just gonna say my mama, I'm not even gonna say everybody [in my family]," Brown added, "My mama, Aralean Brown, I trust her."

Simu shared, "I would also trust my mom," adding, "to always let me know when my hair is wrong or I've said the wrong thing or I look too fat on camera..."

Jennifer’s upcoming movie Atlas will release on Netflix on May 24, 2024.

