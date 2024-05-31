 
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton confirmed her shock cancer diagnosis in March

May 31, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will not be taking the salute at the Colonel’s Review, the traditional rehearsal on June 8 for King Charles Trooping the Colour, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and confirmed Buckingham Palace's announcement.

He tweeted, “The Princess of Wales, who is expected to return to official duties only when given the all-clear by doctors after her cancer treatment, will not be taking the salute at the Colonel’s Review, the traditional rehearsal on June 8 for Trooping the Colour, Buckingham Palace says.”

Lieutenant General James Bucknall, the former commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, will take the salute at the Colonel’s Review.

The honour was due to fall to Kate in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

Another royal expert Cameron Walker also tweeted, “NEW: Kensington Palace confirms The Princess of Wales will not take part in the Colonel’s Review on 8th June as she continues her cancer recovery.

“General James Bucknall K.C.B., C.V.O will carry out the role of Inspecting Officer on behalf of The Princess.”

Kate Middleton is currently undergoing cancer treatment after she confirmed shock diagnosis in March.

