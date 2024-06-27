Prince Harry breaks down the pain of losing Princess Diana to a car crash

Prince Harry highlights the trauma he underwent as a result of Princess Diana’s passing and the feeling of forcefulness he endured when mourning her.

The prince took this trip down memory lane with Scotty’s Little Soldiers, who he serves as the global ambassador for.

The video has been released ahead of Armed Forces Day but was filmed prior, according to The Telegraph.

For those unversed, Scotty's Little Soliders is an organization set up with 680 members, after the death of her own husband who left behind a five and a six month old at the time.

During that interview he admitted to feeling ‘forced’ into his own grief, all from guilt and pain.

According to the Duke of Sussex, “It’s so easy as a kid to think or convince yourself” because “you convince yourself that the person you’ve lost wants you, or you need to be sad for as long as possible to prove to them that they are missed.”

“But then there’s this realisation of, no, they must want me to be happy,” he added before admitting that it was really a defense mechanism he was fighting against, when “forced to talk about the very thing they don’t want to talk about.”