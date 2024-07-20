Photo: Kevin Costner goes against his words after 'Horizon' flop?

Kevin Costner is reportedly disappointed after his passion project failed to impress viewers.

After receiving rave reviews from BBC' Nicholas Barber and Entertainment Weekly’s Jordan Hoffman for his latest project, Horizon, the Yellowstone hitmaker is reportedly feeling down in the dumps, per Life & Style.

An insider shared about the acting sensation and filmmaker, “He really believed in these movies, still does, and is taking the news pretty hard.”

This news comes as a shock after Kevin’s chat with Entertainment Weekly on the matter, during which he admitted that the success of Horizon would be a huge boost for his ego, but its lack performance will not upset him.

He began, “I've lived with movies and what happens to them on their opening weekend," he said. "If we put so much pressure on that, we're bound to be disappointed."

"I'm really happy that 'Horizon' looks like what it's supposed to look like, and that's the way it'll look the rest of its life. And that's really important to me in this process," Kevin continued.

In conclusion, he declared at that time, "Would I love that it would be highly, highly successful? Of course, I'd like that. My ego would like that; everyone would like that. But I am happiest that the movie that you and I are talking about looks the way I want it to look."