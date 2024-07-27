 
Geo News

California's deadly Park Fire destroys homes, forces mass evacuations

California's Park Fire has already become 20th largest fire in city's history by land area in just two days

By
Web Desk
|

July 27, 2024

A wildfire is seen along Highway 32 near Butte Meadows, California, US on July 26, 2024. — Reuters
A wildfire is seen along Highway 32 near Butte Meadows, California, US on July 26, 2024. — Reuters

A fast-moving wildfire in northern California has forced more than 4,000 people to evacuate as firefighters battle gusty winds and seriously dry conditions, authorities said Friday.

Fuelled by a crushing heatwave, the so-called Park Fire — the most intense wildfire to hit the state this summer — has rapidly devoured nearly 240,000 acres as of Friday night and is continuing to gain strength, AFP reported.

"This fire has been rapidly expanding 4,000 to 5,000 acres an hour," incident commander Billy See said at a press conference Friday evening.

For now it is "0%" controlled, despite the efforts of about 1,700 firefighters, according to state agency Cal Fire, with hundreds of additional resources ordered en route.

A total of 4,000 people have evacuated the towns of Cohasset and Forest Ranch, plus an additional 400 from the small city of Chico. Additionally, 134 structures have been destroyed so far, authorities said.

A bulldozer is used to put out flames off Highway 32 near Forest Ranch, California, US on July 26, 2024.
A bulldozer is used to put out flames off Highway 32 near Forest Ranch, California, US on July 26, 2024.

The fire started Wednesday near Chico, in Butte County, and within hours had devastated a wide area there and in neighbouring Tehama County. 

It has already become the 20th largest fire in California history by land area in just two days.

Fire departments from across the state have sent crews to lend a hand.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the region through Friday night, predicting "critical" fire weather conditions.

Earlier this week, police detained a 42-year-old man on suspicion of having started the fire by pushing a burning car into a ravine.

Butte County prosecutor Mike Ramsey identified the man as Ronnie Dean Stout II and said he would be held without bail until a court appearance next week.

A smoke plume rises from the Park Fire, along Highway 32 near Butte Meadows, California, US on July 26, 2024. — Reuters
A smoke plume rises from the Park Fire, along Highway 32 near Butte Meadows, California, US on July 26, 2024. — Reuters 

Butte County experienced a devastating fire in 2018 that claimed 85 lives.

However, the current fire is not headed toward any large cities, according to climate scientist Daniel Swain.

California is experiencing an early start to what appears to be an intense wildfire season, with 20 currently active incidents and an additional 40 blazes threatening communities to the north.

Canada has also seen a spate of wildfires, including a huge blaze that has consumed much of the tourist town of Jasper in western Alberta province.

— Additional input from AFP

Harris closes in on Trump as she lands fifth poll win in 24 hours
Harris closes in on Trump as she lands fifth poll win in 24 hours
Trump hits back at FBI director over 'shrapnel' comment
Trump hits back at FBI director over 'shrapnel' comment
Obama endorsement adds momentum to Harris White House bid
Obama endorsement adds momentum to Harris White House bid
Upcoming Khalistan Referendum in Calgary generates heated arguments
Upcoming Khalistan Referendum in Calgary generates heated arguments
How long would Jeff Bezos's money last if he spends a million dollars per day?
How long would Jeff Bezos's money last if he spends a million dollars per day?
Vandal attacks on French railways cause chaos ahead of Olympics ceremony
Vandal attacks on French railways cause chaos ahead of Olympics ceremony
Melania Trump to release memoir ahead of 2024 presidential elections
Melania Trump to release memoir ahead of 2024 presidential elections
Manchester police accused of attempting to 'assassinate' British-Pakistani brothers
Manchester police accused of attempting to 'assassinate' British-Pakistani brothers