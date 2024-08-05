Prince Harry, Meghan Markle launch new campaign amid rift with royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched a fresh campaign to protect the kids and vowed “no more” allowing social media companies to prioritize profit over children’s safety.



The Archewell Foundation announced, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their philanthropic organization, The Archewell Foundation, today announced the launch of The Parents’ Network, available for the first time for parents to join in the US, UK and Canada following the success of a two-year pilot program."

The statement further says the Archewell Foundation and parents from the pilot program have unveiled the “No Child Lost to Social Media” campaign to help tell their stories.

This initiative advocates for social media platforms to prioritize safety in their design. Parents alone cannot fully protect their children from risks due to the inherently dangerous design of these products.

“Since the early 2010s, the rise of social media has been linked with increased rates of depression, anxiety, self-harm, and suicide among adolescents,” the statement added.

Last year, the organization hosted the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit in honor of World Mental Health Day.

The new campaign has been launched amid ongoing rift with the royal family.