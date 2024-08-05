China swelters as heat spell expected to last 10 more days

A man drinks from a water bottle under an umbrella as he walks amid a red alert for heatwave,in Shanghai, China, on August 1, 2024. — Reuters

BEIJING: As various areas in China continue to reel under scorching temperatures, the prevailing heat spell is likely to continue for 10 more days in the coastal cities in the highly industrialised provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang.

The country's east and northwest regions including Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Anhui and Xinjiang have experienced temperatures of up to 43.9℃, reported state broadcaster CCTV.

On Saturday, the mercury in the Zhejiang province's capital Hangzhou, a coastal city hosting 12.5 million people, was recorded at 41.9℃. The metropolis is expected to swelter under temperatures exceeding 40℃ till August 11.

In nearby Shanghai, the maximum load, or demand, on its power grid exceeded 40 million kilowatts for the first time on Friday as 40℃ temperatures boosted electricity consumption in the city of nearly 25 million people, according to industry news outlet BJX.com.

Chinese meteorologists say the record heat this year has been aggravated by high continental temperatures owing to global warming, even as the La Nina weather phenomenon brings cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific.

Earlier this year, the country was hit by its warmest spring since 1961 when it started to compile modern-day data. That was followed by the country's hottest May, triggering weeks of drought-like conditions in central China in June, hitting crops and livelihoods of farming communities in the region.

With the extreme heat this summer, electricity usage has also risen due to increased demand for air-conditioning. The spike in electricity demand could threaten a supply crunch.

Zhejiang's State Grid last month began recommending electric vehicle owners charge their vehicles late at night to stagger electricity use from daily peak hours.

It also advised people to turn off air-conditioning when temperatures were milder.

The national weather forecaster on Monday cautioned of potential fire hazards caused by excessive power consumption and excessive electrical loads.

In the coming days, many areas around the Yangtze River delta can expect sizzling weather of above 37℃ after daily maximum temperatures at seven national weather stations breached local historical extremes.

Jiangsu's observatory issued a red warning for heat on Sunday after high temperatures which had persisted for more than a week further intensified. The mercury could reach 40℃ in the cities of Wuxi, Changzhou, and Zhenjiang, CCTV said.

Hangzhou is expected to see 10 straight days of above 40℃ weather, breaking its record of eight days in 2013.