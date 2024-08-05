 
Virginia man charged with threatening VP Harris

"Harris needs to be put on fire alive," says Carillo in a social media post

Reuters
August 05, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina on July 18, 2024. — AFP
WASHINGTON: A man has been charged with making violent threats online against US Vice President Kamala Harris days after she began her  presidential campaign.

A user named Frank Carillo was charged on Friday in the federal court in Virginia with threatening Harris after posting a series of messages targeting the vice president on the social media site GETTR, according to court records.

Harris is the Democratic candidate facing Republican former president Donald Trump in the November 5 presidential election.

“(Kamala) Harris needs to be put on fire alive [...] I will do it personally if no one else does," read one post cited in court documents. Another said Harris is "going to regret ever trying to become president."

The messages were posted on July 27, six days after President Joe Biden announced he would not run for re-election and endorsed Harris to take his place as the Democratic candidate.

The account also posted messages targeting Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

FBI agents seized a rifle and a handgun during a search of Carillo's home, according to court documents. Carillo was expected to make his first court appearance on Monday. Attorney information for Carillo was not immediately available.

US Justice Department officials have been concerned by what they have called a spike in threats to public officials in the United States.

It may be noted that Republican presidential candidate Trump also survived an assassination bid when a bullet shot by a snipper grazed his ear during a rally last month

