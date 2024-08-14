 
Prince William, Harry ‘engineered' chats about Kate cancer revealed

Prince William and Prince Harry cold conversations revealed by expert

Web Desk
August 14, 2024

Prince William and Prince Harry are seemingly in contact with one another on a formal basis.

The Prince of Wales, who is currently helping wife Kate Middleton with her cancer diagnosis, has made engineered responses to concerned Harry,

Royal author Tom Quinn exclusively revealed to The Mirror : "Harry and Meghan have been in contact with William, but their private message was simply one of sympathy and didn’t include any suggestion the brothers should make up and let bygones be bygones or that Harry should fly back to the UK soon."

He added: "There is just too much ill-feeling for that. William, who is still hurt by everything Harry has said in the past, has responded, but the response is very much engineered by the palace and it’s hardly the kind of warm, informal response you would expect from one brother to another. It's more like the sort of communication you would get between two slightly wary diplomats."

This comes as Harry and Meghan released a joint statement in February after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis.

They said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

